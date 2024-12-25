Paris Hilton is Practically Nude in Video Celebrating Christmas with a Bow
Paris Hilton Here's My Little Bow Flex for Christmas!!!
Paris Hilton gave everyone a XMAS present and wrapped it with a bow!!!
The hotel heiress posted a XMAS message to all her fans, and she's pretty much in the nude, save for a strategically-placed bow that traverses her bod.
The married mom of 2 looks amazing -- dare we say better than ever -- as she mugged for the cam at her Bev Hills mansion.
P.H. gave a shout out to the photog, Brian Ziff, for snapping "the sickest pics of me" ... yeah, it's kinda thirsty, but it's Christmas, so we'll forgive her!
The video's hilarious -- Paris is singing Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" -- funny, because one of the lyrics is "I wanna have him unwrap me like oooh, get on top of him by the fireplace!"
So that's how she said Merry Christmas to her 66M followers. WELL DONE!!!