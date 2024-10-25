Paris Hilton Meets With Fans After Performing for Star-Studded Crowd

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is sliving after performing a 17-song set at the Hollywood Palladium ... saying as much during an intimate meet and greet with fans after her epic show.

Check it out ... the heiress-turned-DJ took time on Thursday evening to chat with a group of VIP fans, all of whom gush about her performance while posing for pictures with the reality TV legend.

Paris was equally giddy during the exchange, confessing the evening was the "most iconic" of her life ... which is certainly saying something given her social calendar to date.

She told TMZ ... "It was so epic and so magical and I'm just so excited for this new era."

We can see why Paris was on cloud nine after her gig ... not only were her adoring fans in the crowd there to cheer her on, but so were her famous friends. In fact, former frenemy Kim Kardashian was in the audience jammin' out to Paris' curated setlist.

Pop star Meghan Trainor even made a guest appearance during Paris' show, joining the socialite onstage in matching pink glittery ensembles for a performance of PH's hit, "Chasin'."

This isn't the first time Meghan and Paris have collaborated, however ... the "Simple Life" star joined MT onstage during her Madison Square Garden show last month. Like they did last night, the gal pals performed "Chasin'," which left Paris feeling like she was "born" to perform.

of the most iconic moments of my life!💫 I felt so confident up on stage singing with my sis @MeghanTrainor! 🎤👯‍♀️🎤 I was born to do this!🥹 Loving living in my pop star era so much! 🥰🥲#MSG… pic.twitter.com/EYFnpgLQqv — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 26, 2024 @ParisHilton

