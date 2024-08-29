Paris Hilton Responds to Fans Concerned About Son, No Life Vest on Boat

Paris Hilton's parenting skills are under fire again ... with fans coming at her online over boat safety for kids -- and, she's sticking to her guns this time.

The reality TV star and mother-of-2 shared a video on TikTok Wednesday, featuring son Phoenix meandering all over a catamaran ... walking across mesh netting above the seawater before exploring the cabin and other areas of the ship.

A seemingly innocuous video ... but some parents took issue with the absence of life vest -- warning PH accidents happen, and she should make sure he's always buoyed by the flotation device.

Paris fired back early Thursday ... saying she always appreciates advice, she and her husband, Carter Reum, had eyes on Phoenix at all times. She also suggests the boat was big enough that the kid was never close to the edge.

It ain't the first time fellow parents have taken to social media to give their 2 cents on how Hilton's raising her kids ... but, this time Paris isn't falling on the sword.

It's not the first life jacket controversy with the mogul ... in May, some moms pointed out she put her son's vest on backwards -- a mistake they all conceded is common among new mothers.

