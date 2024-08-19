Paris Hilton Documents Charred Personal Items After Trailer Fire

Play video content

Paris Hilton is no longer sliving her best life ... instead, she's mourning some of her valuables which were destroyed in a trailer fire last week.

TMZ broke the story ... the heiress-turned-DJ's makeup trailer went up in flames in downtown Los Angeles, where she was camped out for the filming of her new music video, "Bad Bitch Academy."

Now, Paris has given an up-close look at the damage done to her pretty-in-pink belongings ... capturing footage of what remained after the fiery blaze.

While the flames did a number on her personal items, a few signature items made it through ... albeit charred. First up, Paris happily showed off that her "Sliving Mom" sticker and others were left untouched by the fire.

She then panned to some designer jewelry ... where Paris declared a couple Chanel earrings weren't totally destroyed in the chaos. Sadly, not all of her jewelry made it out unscathed ... as a set of Chanel pearls were turned charcoal black by the flames.

Watch the vid ... Paris does a full inventory of her belongings, where she confirmed only one of her journals survived.

In fact, Paris shared that several handbag prototypes -- which are set to drop in Walmart soon as part of her new line -- were also destroyed in the fire.

She added ... "You can get ones that are not burned. This is crazy."

However, Paris was just grateful photos of her kids, Phoenix and London, weren't destroyed. A silver lining in an otherwise grim update.