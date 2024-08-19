TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Paris Hilton's empire encompasses everything from DJ gigs to perfume, music to TV shows -- but did you know she also sells some killer cookware?

The heiress-turned-savvy businesswoman has one helluva kitchen goods store on Amazon, where she sells everything from knives to charcuterie boards, all with that special Paris touch.

Whether you're using the stove or not, these items are sure to have you exclaiming, "That's hot!"

When it comes to Paris, almost everything in her store is pretty and pink -- including this Paris Hilton 2-Piece Martini Glass Set.

With heart-shaped pink glitter inside the double wall glass, enjoy your cocktails, cosmos, martinis and mocktails with some added glam.

"These martini glasses are fun, and they work really well to keep drinks cooler, for longer," reads one five-star review. "A very simple, modern elegant set of glasses. Comes as shown, and as expected. A surprisingly useful set up nice cocktail/mocktail set!"

They also come in hot pink and clear!

Cook your favorite casseroles in this Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Heart-Shaped Pot with Lid.

The light pink dish and gold handle will make a cute addition to any kitchen, with the listing calling it the "prettiest pan you'll ever see." The durable, cast iron design retains heat, making it perfect for braising, sautéing, roasting, slow cooking or even baking bread.

"This little dutch oven is perfect for two! This little beauty cooks well and is heavy and holds heat," wrote one satisfied customer. "Take from oven to table as it's quite lovely! Looks amazing on an open shelf as it's the perfect pink and has the gold heart top. You won't be disappointed with this purchase."

"Love this dutch oven! Perfect chicken meal and easy to clean up!" wrote another. "Plus it's cute!! Hand washing it is sooo easy came clean quick! Thank you Paris!"

Brighten up your stovetop with this cute Epic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set.

The set includes an 8-Inch Fry Pan, 9.5-Inch Fry Pan, 2-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid, 3.5-Quart Saute Pan with Lid, 5-Quart Stock Pot with Lid, and 4 Felt Protectors. The lids are all made from tempered glass, while the pots and pans are suitable for use with any kind of stovetop.

The soft-touch handles, meanwhile, stay cool while your food heats up -- and the felt protectors keep the set scratch-free while storing.

"Absolutely love this pan set! I love the color pink so I wanted these for my first ever college apartment. The non stick is perfect if you need a non stick pan these are your best friends!!" read one 5-star review. "Also love love the protectors. Recommend everyone purchase these."

"Leave it to Paris Hilton to create a set of pots that are both pretty and efficient," wrote someone else. "Really nice and lightweight too. And the protectors are nice so you don’t scratch them up while storing. A win!"

Yep, Paris Hilton even makes Air Fryers.

This large, 6-quart capacity appliance has 8 settings, including, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, Keep Warm, Pizza and Dehydrate. It also features an adjustable time control and temperature range from 90°F to 400°F. That's ... well, you know.

Both the crisping tray and basket are also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

"I have owned many air fryers, but this one is by far my favorite. The color is beautiful and elegant. The price is on point. The size is perfect for my family 4," wrote a happy customer. "It crisps fries up perfect, reheats pizza so it's not soggy and mushy, and makes my food taste better than baking or microwaving."

"The Paris Hilton Air Fryer isn't just a kitchen appliance; it's a statement piece that blends style and functionality seamlessly," added another. "With its eye-catching design, superior performance, and user-friendly features, it embodies Paris Hilton's commitment to luxury, quality, and innovation, making it a must-have for those who appreciate both style and substance in their kitchen gadgets."

This Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set is a cut above the rest!

The set includes a 3.5-Inch paring knife, 5-Inch utility knife, and 8-Inch chef knife, as well as a cutting board with a heart-shaped cutout -- all with matching trim and handles. Made from renewable bamboo, it's better for the environment than plastic -- and can be flipped over for use as a serving board.

"I love how sharp the knifes are and pink super cute!" exclaimed one satisfied customer. "The cutting board is made nice great quality for the price can't beat it. I'm happy with both, I'm looking at purchasing more pink cook wear."

Added another: "Not only does the set look soo good 😍 but the knifes works amazing! Obsessed with all her products."

Need a break from all the pink? Well, try this beautiful, charcoal gray Charcuterie Board and Serving Set instead.

The set comes with a heart-shaped bamboo serving board, matching ceramic dish to hold up to 2-oz of dips or olives and a durable and sleek 4-piece cheese tool set. The tools all feature a crystal shaped handle.

"I got this for my friends as a gift. They absolutely love it and have used it many times. They get numerous compliments on it from how cute and durable it is," read one 5-star review.

"Get it," urged another happy customer. "You will not be disappointed. Perfect for a night in or time with your girls or even w date night at home."

What better way to take something out of the oven than with a THAT'S HOT Pink Oven Mitt Set.

Adorned with Hilton's infamous saying, the mitts are made from durable, heat-resistant polyester the listing says can withstand up to 475°F. They also feature non-slip silicone for safe gripping while cooking or serving hot dishes.

"Very good quality, love the color and texture. I also love to see my boyfriend put these on while he's cooking. Great price," wrote one happy buyer on Amazon.

"These oven mitts are so unique and beautifully made! There is no way you are going to burn your hand If you’re wearing these mitts 🩷 I adore Paris Hilton and seeing her style come through in these kitchen items is great 😊 Wonderful Job PARIS," added another.

Anyone in the market for some extra fun in the kitchen, look no further than this Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit.

The set comes with 1-large heart shaped mold and 1- 8 cavity small heart mold, 2-character molds with letters, numbers and symbols, 8-paper heart doilies and 2-mini wooden hammers. The kit is great for hot cocoa bombs, which can be customized with your own unique designs.

The kit can also be used to decorate birthday cakes, cookies, and more!

"This kit comes with everything you need! It's very beginner friendly, easy to use and it comes with three different heart sizes," read one 5-star review. "The quality is good, and its very easy to clean. I definitely recommend for beginners!"

That's ... cool? Keep your wine nice and cold with this Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set.

This set comes with a stainless steel insulated wine chiller, gold tone winged corkscrew with bottle opener, and diamond shaped wine stopper. The chiller is designed to keep beverages including wine, champagne and anything in a 750ml bottle cool for hours, without ice.

It also comes in gold and charcoal gray.

"The chiller works great. I put ice in mine the other night and accidentally left it out all night and the ice hadn't fully melted more than 12 hours later. The wine stopper is gorgeous. Overall I love this little set," said one happy customer.

Added another: "The wine set is great, easy to wash. The bottle holder is great for storing cooking wine next to the stove. Stopper is great for reds when I can’t finish the bottle. Perfect gift for any Paris Hilton fan!"

