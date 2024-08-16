Wide Leg Denim Deals for Women

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ladies, if you're looking for an easy way to switch up your style this fall, look no further than the baggy and wide-leg jeans trend.

Not only are these jeans loose and comfortable, but they can be flattering on many body types, making these items the perfect staple for any fall wardrobe. While the pants on this list are either baggy or wide-leg, we provided a variety of styles and colors so there are options for everyone's personal style.

The baggy wide-leg jeans from Cicy Bell on Amazon are a great piece for one to dip their toes into the trend.

These jeans -- which come in a whopping nine different colors -- featured a vintage barrel design with a wide leg that falls to slightly tapered and cropped. They also include frayed, raw hems and a few small rips throughout. The horseshoe-style jeans are crafted from premium denim fabric, and are mid-rise and loose fit, making them a comfortable, yet chic piece that can be dressed up or down.

"Get so many compliments on these jeans, asking if they're free people," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "After trying a lot of different brands here on Amazon, these are definitely by far the best quality, true to size and best value. Will order more in different colors!"

"These are cute barrel leg jeans that I always get a ton of compliments on when I go out. They've kept their color well through the washes and they're very light weight which makes them great for summer," another happy customer wrote.

For those looking for a more unique look, then the LifeShe baggy barrel jeans are for you -- and what's even better, they are suitable for most body types! These wide-leg, mid-rise pants -- which come in three different denim shades -- feature a barrel-style silhouette, with a vintage paint splatter design. They are also crafted of soft, high-quality denim, making them perfect for all-day wear.

"I LOVE THESE JEANS. I was very surprised to see how well they fit. I’m 5’1 and the length isn’t to long. Super comfortable and flattering," a five-star reviewer wrote.

"I initially was not a fan of barrel jeans because of the shape but saw these on one of my fav influencers and they looked great on her and she is short & petite like me," another satisfied customer wrote. "They have a nice baggy fit but not too baggy and the shape isn't overly 'barrel,' Love them!"

The Luvamia wide-leg high-waisted jeans from Amazon are a must-have for any wardrobe. These cropped denim jeans -- which come in a variety of colors -- feature a high waist and a breeze wide leg, with two front patch pockets. The jeans are simple, yet comfortable, and the classic style, making them suitable for all occasions -- from casual outings to nice dinners.

"I love love love these jeans! They are so cute and comfy!" a happy reviewer wrote. "I love them so much I have the dark, light and white. I have shared these with all of my friends. They have bought them as well! I'm 145lb, ordered a Med and they were too big. I would definitely size down a size, they have stretch to them. They look cute dressed up or down. I wear 1 of my 3 at least once a week!"

"I love everything about these jeans. They are so comfortable and cute," another said. "They are good quality and wash up well. Fit good in all the right places. I am a very curvy girl…smaller waist…big booty and legs. I ordered a large. I am 5’1 and weigh 179lbs. I want them in some colors. You need these in your life!!!"

Chic meets comfort with Sidefeel's high-waisted, wide-leg jeans from Amazon. These jeans -- which come in many colors -- are simple, yet unique. These high-rise jeans help make your waist appear smaller, and are loose in the legs, and stretchy so they're comfortable. The pants are classy, stylish yet versatile. There's a reason why these pants are a top seller on Amazon!

"Wow! I opened the package and thought, aww too bad there's no way these will fit, they looked small at the waist and length from crotch to waist but they are so perfect! I was delightfully wrong!" a happy customer wrote. "Somehow these fit like a glove, it's like they tailored them to my exact measurements. Snatched, length is perfect (long verizon is perfect full length for 5’3) , the stretch is amazing. The weight of the fabric is perfect for during the summer but should be great for the fall and spring too. New favorites!"

"I saw all these on IG and thought they were very cute," another five-star reviewer wrote. "They're extremely comfortable (soft and just the right stretch), they look like they’re well-made, they are the perfect length for me and they’re true to size"

Levi's are a staple in any closet -- and the brand's 94 baggy wide-leg jean is perfect for those looking for a streetwear-inspired look.

The jeans are mid-rise, and relaxed throughout the hip and thigh. They are considered straight leg, but are roomy and loose, making them more of a baggy style. The jeans -- which are made of 100% cotton -- come in several colors. And what's even better? There is a wide size range, and the jeans also come in plus sizes!

"I love these!! I got the regular 94 baggy which I love, and then decided to try these as well because I was looking for a true wide leg. They do not disappoint," wrote a satisfied customer, who described the jeans as "timeless" and "flattering."

Another reviewer also was happy with their purchase, writing, "I bought these jeans for just an everyday look, I love them! They are so easy to dress up or dress down. Amazing pants for work, or just or everyday activities! They are supper baggy, and really comfortable."

You don't have to be Gen Z to rock cargo pants, ladies! And the Lepunuo women's high-waisted cargo pants from Amazon are a great piece for any wardrobe. These pants -- which come in nearly thirty different colors -- are made of high-quality cotton and wear-resistant fabric, so they're suitable for all-day wear. They are also stretchy, light, and breathable. These classic, yet stylish pants are perfect for anyone looking to jump in on the baggy jeans trend!

One happy customer said the color they purchased was "perfect," adding that the waist band is "stretchy" and the fabric is "soft." "Overall I'm very happy," said the reviewer.

Meanwhile, another reviewer praised the fit of the pants. "These pants were a perfect fit! It is so hard to find pants that fit just right. These have give in the waist, and for true to size. Super comfortable. They will honestly go with just about anything, and are lightweight. I bought these for my daughter who is shorter with a small waist, but was blessed with bigger hips. I wasn’t sure what size to get, but after reading reviews, decided to stay true to size, and I’m so glad I did. The bit of elastic in the waist was enough to snatch in any gap, but kept everything completely comfortable."

Want to be the talk of the town? Then you definitely will need these ripped wide-leg jeans from SweatyRocks! These jeans are made of high-quality, soft fabric, and come in a wide variety of colors for everyone's personal style. The pants can be dressed up or down, making them perfect for any occasion -- so it's no surprised Amazon customers are loving them.

"My picky teen when it comes to jeans loves these. The are not too torn up but look vintagy and the quality is good," a satisfied parent wrote. "They fit true to size and look good on all body types"

"Amazing fit!!!" another happy customer wrote. "I've got a little mid belly chub and it covers that up well with a very comfortable fit! And most jeans are way too long for me at 5'2" and these are perfect with some shoes that have just a little platform or lower heels. Stretchy material and very airy, so not too hot even when worn on a hit day. Love loved these! Got lots of compliments wearing them out."

Calling all fashionistas wanting a classic pair of jeans that will last for years! The Dokotoo women high-waisted baggy jeans are a great choice for someone looking to elevate their wardrobe this fall. The pants -- which come in multiple shades -- are high-waisted and wide leg, so they are flattering on most all body types. They are also easy to clean, and are made to last -- and support both machine washing and drying, no need for a trip to the dry cleaners!

"Tried these on and omgosh very comfy. They are my go to jeans now. Ordering the other colors," a happy customer wrote, while another said, "Great quality and true to size. Material is excellent, super comfy, super cute!!"

The HDLTE wide-leg baggy jeans from Amazon are a must-have for ladies wanting to rock a Y2K look. These boyfriend jeans are high-waisted and have a loose fit, and they are perfect for any body type. The simple design also makes the pants very versatile, making them suitable for any style or look.

"It's perfect. I'm a size medium and it fits well," a satisfied customer wrote. "The cut is very comfortable and elastic."

"I love these jeans! I always get so many compliments when I wear them!" a thrilled buyer said. "Typically, jeans are too large at the waist and too small at the thighs for me, but these are perfect!"