Paris Hilton’s Trailer Catches Fire On Set Of New Music Video

Things got way too hot on the set of a new Paris Hilton music video ... because her makeup trailer went up in flames ... and TMZ has the first look at the damage.

Sources on set tell TMZ ... Paris was in downtown Los Angeles filming the music video for her new song "Bad Bitch Academy" Friday when her trailer caught fire.

We obtained footage from the aftermath of the blaze ... and the inside of the trailer is a charred mess ... with tons of damage.

Our sources say Paris' trailer was stocked with designer clothes, custom Swarovski outfits, sunglasses, purses, jewelry, computers and tons of personal items ... and it all was destroyed in the fire.

Paris, we're told, was on set when the fire broke out ... but no one was injured.

Our sources say Heidi Klum, Lance Bass, Meghan Trainor, Chris Olsen and Lele Pons are among the celebs making cameos in the music video ... and they're still on set shooting despite the fire, which we're told came as a shock to folks.

Paris' music video is for her new song on her upcoming album, "INFINITE ICON," which is due out Sept. 6.