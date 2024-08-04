Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Video of Kids in Messy Playroom

Paris Hilton's "sliving" parenting ... showing off a scene from her best life with her two little ones in a pretty messy playroom.

The reality star and mother-of-two shared the short clip to Instagram this weekend ... featuring son Phoenix standing on his own two feet while daughter London's chilling on her back in the playroom.

Play video content

PH coos over her kids ... saying lots of loving sentiments -- all while panning through the room and showing the litany of toys on the ground.

There are stuffed animals, books, a moving high-chair and more ... and, it looks like London's getting ready for the WNBA -- with a mini-basketball clutched in her grip.

The clip ends with Paris panning up to the wall to show off her "Sliving Mom" neon sign ... a telltale symbol she knows she's killing it -- even though she's needed an adjustment or two along the way.

We've reported on Paris' parenting gaffes -- from car seats to inflatable vests and more -- and, she's taken each in stride, thanking those online for their helpful hints.

Play video content

Her baby boy's already up and walking around -- boy, even the famous ones sure do grow up fast -- and, Paris looks like she's head over heels in every vid with her little fam.