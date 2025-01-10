Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Survey Damage Amid Wildfire Relief Efforts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen touring the L.A. fire damage in Altadena ... actively participating in the ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

Check out these pics -- obtained by TMZ -- of the royals, face masks on and hands clasped, as they toured the fire-ravaged neighborhood Friday ... where witnesses tell TMZ they looked somber, emotional, and in shock, spending 45 minutes taking in the devastation.

Harry and Meghan were joined by a team and a few city officials, getting a tour of the devastated areas. They were careful not to touch anything, quietly absorbing the scale of the destruction.

Earlier, they joined more wildfire relief efforts at a nearby event, which was also attended by Jennifer Garner.

Jen was lending a hand at one of World Central Kitchen's pop-up spots around L.A., teaming up with Chef José Andrés to serve meals to evacuees and first responders fleeing the fires.