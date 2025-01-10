L.A. Church Offering 150 Beds & Counseling to Those Affected by Fires

Those Affected By Fires, We Can Help!!!

As L.A. wildfires wreak havoc, one local church is stepping up -- offering critical housing and counseling services to help those displaced, TMZ has learned.

Pastor Jeremy Johnson from Fearless Church in L.A. tells TMZ they’re opening their doors with 150 beds ready for those in need -- plus free hot meals, coffee, and shower access to help evacuees get back on their feet.

He also emphasized they’re stocked with essentials like baby food, pet supplies, and water -- along with emotional support services for those in need.

The church -- attended by the likes of Lamar Odom, Klypso, Vitaly and Brian Ortega -- boasts a congregation of around 3,000 members between its L.A. and San Diego locations.

The community quickly mobilized to collect essentials for those impacted by the wildfires.