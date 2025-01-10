Powerball Winner Edwin Castro's Beachfront Malibu Home Burns Down

Edwin Castro -- the lucky Los Angeleno who won a $2 billion lottery jackpot in 2023 -- is the latest victim of the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... losing his Malibu house in the blaze.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... Castro's beachfront property was totally destroyed by the fire ... with pictures of the aftermath showing the property completely razed -- wooden foundation boards and not much else on the beach.

The house -- which he reportedly bought for $3.8 million -- sat right off the road ... a small white home with beach access, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Now it's all gone ... but, Edwin's covered -- 'cause he's got multiple properties all over Los Angeles, including one in the Hollywood Hills, which he bought for just north of $25 million after winning his dough.

He's also got a house out in Altadena -- a neighborhood in northeastern Los Angeles above Pasadena where the Eaton Fire, the second-largest fire burning in L.A., is wreaking havoc.

Castro's Altadena property is safe ... photos were taken earlier today showing that house totally unscathed.