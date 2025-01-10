Powerball Winner Edwin Castro's Beachfront Malibu Home Burns Down
Edwin Castro -- the lucky Los Angeleno who won a $2 billion lottery jackpot in 2023 -- is the latest victim of the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... losing his Malibu house in the blaze.
A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... Castro's beachfront property was totally destroyed by the fire ... with pictures of the aftermath showing the property completely razed -- wooden foundation boards and not much else on the beach.
The house -- which he reportedly bought for $3.8 million -- sat right off the road ... a small white home with beach access, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Now it's all gone ... but, Edwin's covered -- 'cause he's got multiple properties all over Los Angeles, including one in the Hollywood Hills, which he bought for just north of $25 million after winning his dough.
He's also got a house out in Altadena -- a neighborhood in northeastern Los Angeles above Pasadena where the Eaton Fire, the second-largest fire burning in L.A., is wreaking havoc.
Castro's Altadena property is safe ... photos were taken earlier today showing that house totally unscathed.
Castro blew up after winning the massive prize ... though he's lived a relatively quiet life after the win. He did have to deal with some legal drama after another man accused him of stealing the winning ticket -- but, he won that lawsuit in October.
Other celebs -- like Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, John Goodman, Jhené Aiko, Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins and more -- have lost their homes already in the Palisades fire ... which has reportedly grown to more than 19K acres.