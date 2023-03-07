Powerball Winner Buys Massive $25.5M Hollywood Hills Home

The recent winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball prize is movin' on up ... because he's picked up a HUGE mansion in Hollywood for $25.5 million -- but the price tag is just a drop in the bucket for the newly-minted billionaire.

Edwin Castro, the lucky winner of November's jackpot prize, just snagged a 13,578-square-foot home in the hills of L.A., according to Dirt ... coming just 1 month after claiming his 1-time payment of $997.6M before taxes.

The guy's now going to be living next to huge stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Ariana Grande ... and the mansion comes with all the bells and whistles.

The 3-story hillside pad has an infinity pool, full outdoor kitchen, gym, wine cellar, movie theater, and sauna. It's also got a deck on the roof for anyone wanting to get a view of that perfect Cali sunset.

Edwin might be looking to pick up some extra wheels, too -- because the house has 2 separate garages that can hold up to 7 cars, as well as a motor court out front to fit even more rides.

As we reported, Edwin was getting sued by a man that claimed his winning lottery ticket was stolen -- believing Edwin was involved in the alleged theft. A lottery spokesperson told us, however, the org has the utmost confidence Edwin's the rightful winner.