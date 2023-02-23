$2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Sued, Man Claims Ticket was Stolen

It ain't easy becoming an overnight billionaire -- and there's a new headache for the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in history -- as one man claims the winning ticket was stolen from him ... and he's now filed a lawsuit.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Jose Rivera says he bought his lottery ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena, CA on November 7 -- the day before the big $2.04B drawing.

He says a man by the name of "Reggie" stole the ticket from him the very same day he bought it.

After the numbers were drawn, Jose says he tried to get Reggie to return the ticket, which allegedly held the winning numbers, but to no avail ... with Reggie simply saying it wasn't a winner, and if found he'd agree to give up half.

Jose says he "refused to be blackmailed" and reported the theft to the CA Lottery and law enforcement.

Fast forward to this month, when a man named Edwin Castro was named the winner of the big prize and reportedly elected to collect the prize as a lump sum of $997.6 million ... Jose says he submitted a claim form to the CA Lottery, claiming the ticket had been stolen and asking for an investigation before paying out the winnings.

Jose lists both Castro and Reggie as 2 separate defendants ... seemingly insinuating that they both might be liable for failing to hand over the cash, although the details are not clear in the lawsuit.

He's asking the court for damages and to declare him the winner of the historic $2.04 billion jackpot.