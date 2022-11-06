Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1.9B, The Largest Amount Ever

The next Powerball winner may give Elon Musk a run for his money as the world's richest person ... 'cuz the jackpot has just grown to a whopping $1.9 billion!!!

Of course, we're just joking about Musk ... but we're deadly serious about the jackpot -- which is the largest in American history.

The staggering amount of money went up for grabs in California after lottery fans failed to snag the winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and a Powerball of 20 ... for whatever it's worth now.

But don't be discouraged. There's still a chance to win the BIG bucks at the next drawing slated for Monday.

Not to be a total downer, but the odds of winning are slim -- over one in a million, to be exact. If by chance, you hit pay dirt ... you will have the option to receive the money over 29 years or get a one-time lump sum of $929.1M.