Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery

Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has not yet released the lucky person's identity or where the ticket was purchased. The next drawing is set for 11 PM ET Tuesday.

Over the last few weeks, the jackpot had been rising steadily because no one could beat the odds to win, which are 1 in 302,575,350.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot -- $1.537 billion -- was won by a single ticket holder in South Carolina back in 2018.