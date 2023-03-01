Britney Spears Takes Nearly $2 Million Loss in Calabasas Home Sale

Britney Spears' quick decision to buy, and then turn around and sell, her new home is creating a significant financial loss for the singer.

Property records indicate Brit recently found a buyer for her Calabasas mansion, which she and husband Sam Asghari bought just last year for $11.8 million. However, soon after buying it, they listed it for $12 mil ... and we've learned the final offer she accepted was around $10.1M.

The final tally is about a $1.7M loss, but it seems this is what the market was able to bring in amid soaring interest rates and dipping property values. The new homeowner is reportedly a Texas-based personal injury lawyer.

Remember, Britney and Sam bought the place right around the time of their wedding ... the home is in the same neighborhood where her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, lives with their 2 sons.

Things haven't really worked out on that front, though -- her boys are keeping their distance lately -- and we'd heard Brit felt the Calabasas home was too exposed for her liking anyway. She moved out just as quickly as she moved in, and currently resides back at her old place in Thousand Oaks.

As for the newly-offloaded crib itself -- well, it's a beaut. The guy who snapped it up has a lot of house on his hands. It's got 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and all the bells and whistles of luxury you'd expect with a Calabasas mansion. It also sits on a 1.6-acre parcel.