Britney Spears Buys New House, Same Neighborhood As K-Fed

Britney Spears has a massive new home to go with that new marriage -- and she and Sam Asghari are already packed up to move.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... she plunked down $11.8 million for the mansion in Calabasas. The 11,650 sq. foot home is actually pretty close to where Kevin Federline lives with their 2 sons, Sean and Jayden.

Brit's white Mercedes-Benz was in the driveway Monday, along with moving trucks ... so, it looks like the newlyweds are getting into their new place ASAP.

Sam and Brit's new playground sits on 1.6 acres of land ... its got a huge kitchen, a home movie theatre, and even a room just for gift-wrapping. Christmas is gonna be lit!!!

Outside, they've got a huge pool, complete with a waterslide. Oh, the IG videos Brit's gonna make back there.

This area is home to lots of other big stars -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live there now, and Justin Bieber used to call it his home before he and Hailey moved to Bev Hills.

The move explains why the couple didn't jet outta town on a honeymoon right after their wedding Thursday night at Brit's current home in Thousand Oaks, CA.

According to property records, "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Todd Bernstein of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage handled the listing and sale, but had no comment.