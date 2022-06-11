Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Spend First Day of Marriage Joyriding in Rolls-Royce

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Laying Low in L.A. After Wedding Day

6/11/2022 11:03 AM PT
Backgrid

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's honeymoon looks like more of a staycation -- at least for now -- as they spent day one of their married lives tooling around Los Angeles.

The newlyweds looked like anyone else running a bunch of errands Friday -- well, except they were doing it in a Rolls-Royce covered in flowers and a "just married" sign.

Backgrid

Anywho ... the couple is staying at a hotel in the L.A. area, and spent the day hitting up a grocery store and grabbing food at a burger stand in Calabasas.

Backgrid

The blushing bride is still doing everything she can to keep a low profile. Once she left the wedding Thursday night -- Britney's been keeping out of view, and they're even using the loading dock area at their hotel to avoid crowds.

Backgrid

Of course, they were aware paparazzi were around, and that's when Sam and bodyguards deployed an umbrella to shield Brit's face.

Backgrid

One funny moment during the day, Sam -- who's still wearing his black "Britney & Sam" tee from the wedding night -- came out of a store and decided he'd had enough of the "just married" sign. He yanked it off the Rolls and handed it to a photog.

Coming soon to an auction house, you can bet!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later