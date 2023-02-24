Britney Spears Warned by Animal Control After Dog Gets Out & Bites Elderly Man

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and their security team will need to keep a closer watch on her beloved pooches, after at least one of the dogs got out and bit an elderly man.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Britney's Doberman named Porsha got out from her Thousand Oaks property Thursday and was roaming the neighborhood. We're told at some point, Porsha came in contact with a man in his 70s who was riding his bike.

Our sources say the man got off his bike, and Porsha bit him in the leg before a member from Britney's security team came along to wrangle the pooch. We're told the man went to get his bite checked out at a local urgent care.

A source close to Britney tells us her team was later contacted by animal control and advised to make sure the dog stays on the property and doesn't get out again. The Britney source tells us the incident was described as more of a "nip" than a bite.

It was back in October 2021 when Sam gifted Britney Porsha, posting a video with the pup and exclaiming, "It's going to be trained to protect you from any motherfucker that comes around you with bad intentions."