Britney Spears Posts Bizarre and Animated Video, Fans Concerned

Play video content Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears just took to her Instagram to post a very animated, bizarre video where she talks about everything from fashion to fans calling the cops for deleting her Instagram.

The whole thing is just under a minute long, and Britney talks in a semi-Australian/British accent. It starts out with Britney talking about a dress she made, getting help from a friend to sew it -- but then changes things up, and says the dress was shipped to her.

Britney poses and dances with the dress -- moving it toward and then away from the camera several times.

She then shifts focus to a story TMZ broke, when fans called the cops to her house for a well-being check after she deleted her Instagram, saying, "So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops."

The next cut of the video shifts, with Britney exclaiming, "Don't ever be a roller coaster!" before darting off screen and running back across before disappearing again.

It ends with Britney yelling, "Never be a roller coaster!!!"

TMZ broke the story, those closest to Britney have become very alarmed by her recent behavior, even planning an intervention to get her help for both her mental health struggles and substance abuse. That intervention was then called off by someone in her camp.

Play video content 2/15/23 TMZ.com

We asked Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, outside the courthouse last week who it was who decided to call the intervention off ... but he was uncharacteristically silent.

Our sources tell us she's taking meds that "hype her up" and she's been "flying off the handle" at various times through the week ... one source told us, "I'm afraid she's gonna die."