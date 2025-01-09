Adam Carolla Says Malibu Residents Will Return, Insurance Companies Might Not

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam Carolla is one of many people caught in the uncertainty of the L.A. wildfires, unsure if his Malibu home is still standing -- but he says, unfortunately, it comes with the territory when you live there.

The comedian joined "TMZ Live" from Las Vegas Thursday, where he's performing, and didn’t hold back ... saying if people choose to live in fire-prone areas, like Malibu, that’s their prerogative -- and he believes they will go back and rebuild.

However, he says he gets it if insurance companies don't want to cover people living in a "place that's gonna catch on fire every 15 minutes."

Watch the vid ... Adam says the harsh reality is California's coping with climate change, and a year-round fire season -- but he insists there’s plenty politicians can do to mitigate natural disasters, and he has a list of suggestions.

As for not knowing if his house is still standing, Adam says that’s a reality he’ll face when he gets back. And if it is still there, he’s hoping he won’t have to wrestle with survivor’s guilt.