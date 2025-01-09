Sir Anthony Hopkins' Home Destroyed in Palisades Wildfire

Another major celeb had his property ravaged by the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... this time it's actor Anthony Hopkins, whose home has burned to the ground.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the smoky remains of Sir Anthony's mansion, burned to its very foundation and reduced to charred rubble.

As we've reported, a ton of celebs -- along with a slew of other residents -- have seen their properties destroyed by the wildfires spreading across L.A. this week from the Palisades to Eaton to Pasadena and beyond.

Meanwhile, Sir Anthony has already had a few run-ins with fires over the years ... his residence in London, England, burned down in 2000, but he managed to save his Oscar for "Silence of the Lambs" and other souvenirs. In 2018, a wildfire narrowly missed his Malibu mansion, though his next-door neighbor's house was destroyed.

One year later, Hopkins purchased 2 adjoining properties in the Pacific Palisades, erecting a mansion, which was wiped out by the wildfire.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from L.A. neighborhoods since out-of-control brush fires began Tuesday morning. Hotels around town are booked to capacity as displaced residents seek places to stay.