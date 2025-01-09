Man Details Desperate Escape From Palisades Fire With Elderly Father-In-Law
A man's calling his elderly father-in-law a hero for his courageous efforts as they desperately escaped the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... especially since Parkinson’s makes it tough for him to move.
Aaron Samson spoke about their terrifying plight on CBS Mornings Thursday, revealing after seeing smoke and fire near his 83-year-old father-in-law's house, he knew they had to leave. There was just one problem -- they had no car.
Aaron quickly ran down the street, begging for help, and luckily found a neighbor who agreed to pick them up. He grabbed his father-in-law's meds and they hopped in the car.
But soon they got stuck in gridlock ... and when a fire jumped dangerously close to another vehicle, police began yelling at everyone to get out of their cars and evacuate on foot.
That's when you can see in Aaron's clip -- his FIL, walker in hand, hustling down the street as best as he could ... all thanks to Aaron's constant encouragement, telling him they had to keep moving.
Aaron said he then made him sit on the walker, and started wheeling him to safety. Now, thankfully, his FIL is safe, staying with family down near San Diego.