Lakers Game Postponed Due To L.A. Wildfires

Thursday's contest between the Lakers and Hornets has been postponed ... as firefighters continue to battle flames all across Los Angeles.

The league just made the decision to move the game minutes ago ... writing in a statement no makeup date has been scheduled just yet.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

The tilt had been slated to go down at 7:30 PM at Crypto.com Arena.

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers said. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most."

"Tonight's game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We're with you, L.A."

It's, of course, not the first sporting event that's moved to due to the wildfires that are ripping through L.A. county ... the Kings vs. Calgary NHL tilt Wednesday was also rescheduled.