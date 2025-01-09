Jhené Aiko's House Burns Down in L.A. Fire, Shares Photo of Blaze

Jhené Aiko is the latest celeb to lose their home to the huge fires encircling Los Angeles ... but, thankfully, it sounds like everyone's safe, despite the scary image she shared.

Aiko posted about the news Thursday morning ... writing the home in Pacific Palisades she shares with her children and all their belongings burned to the ground -- and, now they've got to start from scratch.

Jhené also shared a scary picture of the fire overtaking her home ... flames consuming the living room in a pic she took from the street.

That said, Jhené's also thinking of others who experienced the tragedy this morning ... adding she's praying for everyone who lost "their life's work, those who lost their life. praying for my city, praying for the wildlife and lost pets. praying for the world."

She adds she's thankful they all still have each other ... but, her heart is heavy during this difficult time.

A few fans called out Aiko for her post ... claiming it's easier for her to rebuild because she's rich. Jhené fired back on The Neighborhood Talk ... replying years of hard work is gone in an instant -- and, she hopes her haters never have to experience something like it.

Aiko's been in a relationship with rapper Big Sean since 2016, and the two share one child together. Unclear if they're weathering this emergency together.