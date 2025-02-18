Paris Hilton's Son Won't Stop Dropping F-Bombs

Play video content TikTok / @parishilton

Paris Hilton's two-year-old learned a new word ... and it's a four-letter expletive he just won't stop saying.

Paris just shared video of her son, Phoenix, dropping f-bombs left and right as he eats dinner in the kitchen ... and she can't help but laugh at her kid's potty mouth.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mom says she was recording her son eating food in hopes of capturing a sweet moment ... but all she got was him repeatedly saying "f***" straight to her face.

Paris couldn't help but laugh, and she says she probably shouldn't be making light of his favorite new phrase but adds ... "I can't help it!! Toddlers are actually little comedians."

In the video she asks Phoenix what he just said and he repeats it ... then drops a couple more cute f-bombs at he smiles in his mom's face.