Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix Wants to Be Fireman After L.A. Wildfires

Paris Hilton's son has a new idol inspiring his career goals ... the little one wants to be a firefighter when he grows up following the destructive L.A. wildfires.

We caught up with the heiress and her young son, Phoenix Reum, at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles Monday, where she revealed her youngster is idolizing firemen these days ... so much so, he now wants to be one.

This isn't necessarily surprising, given Paris and her family were directly impacted by the recent infernos in SoCal ... with their Malibu home getting scorched to the ground earlier this month.

Paris says she's beyond heartbroken for her fellow Angelenos, many of whom have lost everything in the catastrophic blazes that popped up in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other neighborhoods in the City of Angels.

Despite her own loss, Paris is doing what she can to give back ... confirming she's even taken in a foster pet, named Zuzu, who was surrendered by his owners after they lost everything.

She adds ... "We've just all fallen in love with him. So, we're going to adopt him."

PH encourages anyone who is able to foster or adopt to reach out to the Humane Society in Pasadena or other local shelters ... noting there is a great need for help right now.

Paris also sent her love to her celebrity friends, including Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who also lost their home in the Palisades Fire. Per the socialite DJ, her heart goes out to them as they prepare to rebuild their lives ... and even offers to collaborate with them on something if they're at all interested.