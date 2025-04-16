Cher's Rep Responds to Alexander 'AE' Edwards Split Speculation

Coachella draws headlines, but this past weekend, fans were buzzing with speculation after Cher’s longtime boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, was spotted at the festival surrounded by a gaggle of blonde women -- with no Cher in sight.

The sighting, which quickly made the rounds in the press and on social media, sparked speculation there may be trouble in paradise for the singer and her music executive beau.

However, a rep for the music legend is shutting down the speculation and gossip.

Cher's rep tells TMZ the singer and AE are still together romantically and are very happy. We're told AE attended Coachella with friends, and there’s no drama behind Cher’s absence.

The pair first got together at the end of 2022 -- and despite breaking up briefly May 2023, they got back together later that fall.