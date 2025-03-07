Cher, Beck, Kate Hudson, More Celebs Hit Stage at Love Rocks NYC Concert Fundraiser

A slew of celebs -- including Cher, Beck, Kate Hudson and Bill Murray -- hit the stage in NYC last night to help raise money for God's Love We Deliver, an organization dedicated to providing food for people with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses ... and people affected by January's wildfires in L.A.

The 9th Annual Love Rocks NYC concert was hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Alex Edelman, Susie Essman, and Tracy Morgan at the Beacon Theatre on Broadway Thursday night.

The star-studded roster also included the original yacht-rocker himself, Michael McDonald, singing a duet with R&B legend Mavis Staples ... classic-rock superstar Peter Frampton delighted fans with his hits, and Cher delivered her show-stoppers, even changing into an Elvis costume.

Bill Murray and Kate Hudson showed up to sing as well ... and Dave Stewart from Eurythmics, Trey Anastasio from Phish, Eric Burton from Black Pumas, and Alicia Keys were also on the bill.

