Billy Ray Cyrus Walks Runway with Puppy at Humane Association Fundraiser

Who Let the Dogs Out ...

Billy Ray Cyrus had a rough start to 2025 -- but, he enjoyed a "ruff" night this weekend ... swapping drama for dogs in support of a good cause.

The singer-songwriter walked the runway at a charity event for the Nashville Human Association Saturday night -- his first public appearance since stoking concerns at Donald Trump's inauguration last month.

Check out the clip ... BRC's flashing some style while showing off his little furry friend -- who's looking a little squirrely in the country crooner's arms.

Cyrus is clearly a pro though ... holding on to the pup while voguing for the numerous onlookers.

Billy doesn't say anything in this clip ... but, he looks happy and healthy -- which may shut down the rumors about his health that have cropped up in the last few weeks.

Billy's other son, Braison, fired back saying his dad's fine ... which led to Trace accusing him of similar addiction problems.

Cyrus responded late last month by writing on social media, "Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all."