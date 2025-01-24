Trace Cyrus Rips Brother Braison Amid Billy Ray Health Concerns

Billy Ray Cyrus has a family feud on his hands ... because Trace Cyrus is beefing with his brother Braison ... and throwing some serious shade Braison's way.

Trace just called out Braison on social media for claiming Billy Ray is happy and healthy ... Trace has suggested Billy Ray is battling addiction and is now insinuating Braison is fighting the same demons.

In response to a fan who asked, "Braison is posting your dad is happy and healthy. I'm confused" -- Trace takes a shot at Braison ... saying, "Birds of a feather flock together."

Trace then posted videos of him working out and looking fit ... boasting, "This is what healthy looks like." He also shared a recent photo of a disheveled Braison ... adding a crying emoji and commenting that his younger brother looks older than him.

In another workout video, Trace is boxing and he offers to help Braison get fit, telling his brother to accept the offer and "man up."

Trace has been voicing concerns about Billy Ray ever since the country star struggled through a recent performance at the Trump inauguration ... claiming BRC may be abusing drugs and alcohol and fearing Billy Ray may be gone "far too soon."

Braison doesn't feel the same way though ... announcing a new album with Bill Ray, claiming they've gotten close over the past year, and insisting his pops is just fine.

