Billy Ray Cyrus Dropping New Album With Son Braison After Trace's Plea

Billy Ray Cyrus is taking the "Old Town Road" back to a studio, announcing a new album with his son -- but not the one who made an emotional plea for him to get help after his shocking inauguration performance.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker announced Friday he has new music dropping this summer with his son Braison Cyrus. The album seems to mean a lot to him ... he says he's "proud" of the "special" project, especially because he got to work on it last year with his son. after collaborating on an unnamed project throughout the last year.

Braison shares the same sentiment ... saying he's gotten to know his pops on a deeper level thanks to working with him.

That's a much different note than Braison's brother Trace struck while talking about their dear ol' dad.

Trace criticized Billy Ray this week for being an absent parent, and a shell of his old self ... and suggested his father was battling addiction.

Braison seemingly clapped back at that ... saying "stories and family" are the two things closest to BRC's heart.

There's no word on the release date yet. The project will be Billy Ray's first since his "The SnakeDoctor Circus" album dropped in 2019 ... the same year he and Lil Nas X topped the charts with their record-setting "Old Town Road."

The "Hannah Montana" alum has not directly responded to Trace's Instagram message, in which he called out Billy Ray for pushing away family members, and claimed he's "not healthy."

Clearly, Braison isn't experiencing the family drama Trace referenced -- he and Billy even performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville together last year.