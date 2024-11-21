Cher Says Tina Turner Asked for Her Advice on How to Leave Ike Turner

Tina Turner once turned to Cher for advice on how to escape her abusive marriage to Ike Turner, the "Believe" icon spills in her memoir.

In "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," the singer explains the Turners appeared twice on her TV show she launched following her tumultuous Sonny Bono breakup -- and during one backstage chat in April 1975, Tina straight-up asked her, "Tell me how you left him."

Cher revealed Tina’s raw question came after she showed up in her dressing room, needing help to cover a bruise on her arm.

While helping her, Cher wrote, "I looked at her and told her, 'I just walked out and kept going.'"

Cher said Tina’s plea took her back to when she called Lucille Ball for advice on leaving Sonny -- citing Lucy as someone who had been through it too, leaving her husband, Desi Arnaz.