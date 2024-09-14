Cher and Son Elijah Blue Agree to Deal in Conservatorship Case

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman are putting her request for a conservatorship behind them, according to several reports.

The lawyers representing both the singer-songwriter and her son appeared over Zoom Friday to announce the two sides had come to a mutually agreed upon deal.

According to Rolling Stone, Cher's lawyer Gabrielle Vidal told the judge the two sides met with mediators outside of court and have privately resolved the matter. Allman's lawyer, Steven K. Brumer, reportedly told the court the deal had "most definitely" been agreed upon.

Cher dismissed her case without prejudice, according to the outlet -- meaning she can ask for a conservatorship in the future if she feels it's necessary.

As you know ... Cher filed for conservatorship just after Christmas last year -- saying he is "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

Elijah fired off a series of reasons he didn't need to be under a conservatorship in his response, filed in January ... saying he's now sober, paying his bills and committed to managing payments from his later father Gregg Allman's estate.

Cher was denied the conservatorship in late January ... and a judge recommended the two enter mediation ASAP. Clearly they did just that -- and, the conservatorship claim is officially done.

