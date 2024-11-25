Cher Recalls Losing Virginity at 14 for 'Revenge' on a Boy

Cher is reflecting on the less than glamorous way she lost her virginity ... revealing she popped her cherry at the tender age of 14 -- and in the name of "revenge," no less.

The music legend opened up about the milestone moment in her new memoir, titled "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," sharing the intimate act came after a neighborhood boy "ditched" her after they had already shared a smooch.

As Cher put it ... she was "so hurt" by his actions she decided to have "revenge sex" with him. The singer said she had "never wanted to" have sex up until this point, adding ... "Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked."

Yet, as the singer recalled, she was "so angry" over being rejected, she changed her mind ... though, she admitted her first time was "massively overrated."

She wrote ... "I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back ... I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he’d made me feel."

Cher noted she got the last laugh, as her childhood sweetheart tried to win her back ... but she never spoke to him again.

The singer also confessed she feared her mother would find out the minute she had sex ... as the matriarch previously said she'd be able to "see it in [her] eyes."

She added ... "I half expected to see the word SEX flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn’t spot anything different, and she didn’t either."

Cher went on to have a number of high-profile relationships, including her marriage to Sonny Bono, which lasted from 1964 to 1975. She later wed Gregg Allman in 1975 ... though, they split up in 1979.

She's now dating Alexander "AE" Edwards ... who she's been linked to since November 2022.