Cher Reveals Val Kilmer Is One of the Only Men Who Ever Broke Up With Her

Cher’s always been that woman, with guys falling at her feet ... but plot twist -- Val Kilmer was one celeb who actually ended up dumping her.

The convo started on "The Howard Stern Show" Thursday, where Howard asked Cher if men expect mind-blowing sex because of her status ... and she didn’t hold back, saying she could tell from their reactions -- yep, they definitely did!

When Howard asked, "Who would ever leave you?" Cher replied that very few men had ... before dropping the bomb, "Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left."

When asked why, Cher explained that sometimes you’re only meant to be with someone for a certain chapter of your life -- and she also added that Val was super young too.

Cher and Val started dating in '82, and their 13-year age gap had everyone talking. But by ’84 -- right when his career was skyrocketing with "Top Secret" -- he broke up with her.

The icon talked about her romance with Val before ... saying back in 2018 she was so smitten that when they first kissed, she thought her head was gonna shoot right off her body.