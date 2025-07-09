Cher's Boyfriend Alexander Edwards and Her Dating History

It's pretty clear that Cher's boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, showed her that she could still "Believe" in love -- and she's been loyal to the music executive for several years!

The thing is, the hitmaker's got quite a history with her former partners ... which includes two marriages and just as many children!

We're going to take a look back at the performer's love life over the past few decades, and check out what makes her relationship with her current boyfriend so special.

Cher's Relationships Were A Whirlwind In Her Early Years

Cher's been connected to plenty of folks in showbiz -- including Warren Beatty, whom she met when she was just 16 years old.

The performer told Elle they met when he nearly hit her with his car ... and although they briefly went out together, there was never a proper romance between the two, which she described as "very Warren."

The hitmaker met her future husband, Sonny Bono, not long after and they began living together after she was kicked out of an apartment.

The pair tied the knot in 1964, and they established a career of performing together onstage and on screen in the following years.

Although they welcomed their child Chastity -- who later changed his name to Chaz -- in 1969, their relationship crumbled over the following years, and they divorced in 1975.

However, Cher and Bono remained close, until he passed away after being injured in a skiing accident in 1998.

Cher Quickly Moved On ... And Married A Second Time!

The singer later began dating record industry executive David Geffen, and although they discussed marriage over the course of their relationship, they ultimately went their separate ways ... and he later came out as gay.

She moved on with musician Gregg Allman, whom she met in 1975, and they married just a few days after her divorce from Bono was finalized.

However, the pair's marriage only ran for a total of nine days ... Cher cited the guitarist's problems with substance abuse as the reason for their split.

Despite their breakup, the pair welcomed son Elijah in 1976 -- one year before the release of their collaborative album, "Two The Hard Way."

The project proved to be a critical failure, although they embarked on a tour in support of the record following its debut.

She Dated Around For Several Years ... And Found Her 'One True Love'

Cher was linked to numerous individuals in the years after her second marriage ended, including Gene Simmons ... and she later told Daily Mail that she was still "crazy" about the Kiss bassist.

She later dated Val Kilmer -- who was 13 years her junior -- for a period of two years, and she confessed she felt as if her head would "shoot right off my body" when they kissed.

The performer also had a brief fling with Tom Cruise -- who beat out Kilmer with his own 16-year age gap -- whom she met at Sean Penn and Madonna's wedding in 1985 ... although they didn't begin dating until way later.

Cher pushed her age-gap record even further when she began seeing baker Rob Camilletti, who was just 22 years old when they began dating.

Although the pair split in 1989, she later claimed that her former boyfriend was "possibly the one true love of my life."

While Cher was later linked to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and screenwriter Ron Zimmerman, neither romance lasted in the long run.

How Old Is Cher's Boyfriend?

The singer initially met Edwards -- who, at 39 years old, is at the bottom end of a 40-year age gap for his partner -- during a Paris Fashion Week event held in 2022. She later told People that a mutual friend provided him with her number.

Cher added that, while she had resolved not to fall in love with anyone over text, she'd made an exception for the music industry executive -- who shares his son Slash Electric with Amber Rose -- because "he’s just so special."

The pair set off alarms in May 2023, when it was reported they had gone their separate ways ... although they reconciled that same year.

He went on to serve as a producer on Cher's album "Christmas," which was released that October.

She's since stated her relationship with Edwards has taught her that "it's never too late" to find love, regardless of age.