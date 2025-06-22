Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Released From Hospital Following Overdose

Elijah Blue Allman has been released from the hospital following a drug overdose last weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman was discharged from a Southern California hospital midweek after being rushed there from his home near Joshua Tree last Saturday morning. He's home now and continues to recover

We broke the story ... authorities responded to a call about a man behaving erratically at the residence. When deputies arrived, paramedics were already on scene, evaluating Elijah.

Law enforcement sources told us drugs were discovered inside the home, and while Elijah was transported to the hospital for treatment, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Our sources told us, like any mother, Cher's only concern right now is for her son's well-being, and she's doing everything she can to get him the help he needs.

Elijah's detailed his struggle with substance abuse issues in the past ... revealing in a 2014 interview that he started taking drugs when he was just 11 years old.