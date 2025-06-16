Cops Find Drugs Inside Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Home After Overdose

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman had drugs inside his home when cops responded to his apparent overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... deputies rolled up to Elijah’s place in Landers, California on Saturday afternoon after getting a call about a man acting erratically. When they got there, paramedics were already evaluating Elijah ... and that's when deputies say they found drugs inside the house.

Elijah was then taken to the hospital -- and cops say the investigation’s still ongoing.

As we first reported, Elijah overdosed earlier that day and was rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree ... with sources telling us he's lucky to be alive.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … Elijah remains hospitalized, and his current condition is unclear. We're told the residence where he overdosed is a house he’s been renting.

Elijah’s been open about his struggles in the past … revealing in a 2014 interview he started using drugs at just 11 years old and had several close calls with overdosing -- with a recent appearance outside Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont raising concerns.