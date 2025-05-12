Cher Says L.A. Zoo Elephants Billy & Tina Have Done Their Time, Should Be Free

Cher’s stepping up for the L.A. Zoo elephants, saying they’ve been through enough -- and while their reported Oklahoma move might offer more space, a zoo’s still a cage ... just with a bigger backyard.

Filed a lawsuit to STOP Billy & Tina being secretly shipped from LA to Tulsa Zoo - ANOTHER CAGE ‼️ You deserve the TRUTH. Billy & Tina deserve FREEDOM!!!

Say your piece: https://t.co/9QFolNw3cW#NotAnotherZoo #FreeBilly #FreeTina #FreeTheWild — Cher (@cher) May 10, 2025 @cher

The icon, who’s been fighting for Billy, Tina, and other animals for years, didn’t miss a beat when L.A. resident John Kelly sued to block their move to Tulsa Zoo -- she jumped in with a declaration backing their freedom, saying a sanctuary, not another zoo, is where they belong.

In her declaration to the L.A. County Superior Court, Cher said the elephants have done their time in confinement -- now they deserve a shot at peace and dignity.

Animal rights advocates have been calling out the L.A. Zoo for years, slamming the cramped elephant enclosure and saying it’s been wrecking their health.

Elephants Jewel, 61, and Shaunzi, 53, were euthanized in recent years due to what the zoo called age-related health issues -- now only Billy and Tina remain, living apart in a 6.5-acre elephant habitat.

On the flip side, L.A. Zoo officials are standing by their care, insisting Billy and Tina were in good health when the Tulsa Zoo transfer was announced in late April.