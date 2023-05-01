Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Split, Were Never Engaged

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards have called it quits on their relationship, and were never even engaged, despite multiple reports to the contrary ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ they ended things a couple weeks ago, though it's currently unclear what led to the relationship's collapse or who first decided to end it.

What's more shocking, our sources say the two were never even engaged to be married, despite a massive diamond ring she was gifted around Christmas. We're told the two just decided to play into the speculation it was an engagement ring.

It was back in January when 76-year-old Cher told paps she and 37-year-old AE were engaged, but now we know they were just having some fun.

Remember ... Cher and AE were first linked back in November when they were photographed holding hands during a night out in West Hollywood.

AE even told us last month he was getting super close with Cher's sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.