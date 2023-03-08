Cher's Fiancé Alexander Edwards Says They're Very Involved With Their Kids

Play video content TMZ.com

Cher and Alexander Edwards are getting involved with each other's kids ... another sign the singer and her music executive fiancé are serious about their relationship.

We got Alexander at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday and he told our photog Cher's sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, are "my guys."

Alexander has a son of his own with Amber Rose ... and when we asked him how Cher gets along with little Slash, he told us Cher's "amazing."

Remember ... Cher and AE have a 40-year age gap and they've only been together a few months ... so getting involved with the children is another big step. Cher's sons are older than Alexander, after all.

AE gave Cher a huge diamond ring over the holidays, and she told paps back in January the engagement was going along well.

Play video content 1/19/23 BACKGRID