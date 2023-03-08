Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cher's Fiancé Alexander Edwards Says They're Very Involved With Their Kids

Alexander Edwards I Love Cher's Kids ... She's Amazing Too!!!

3/8/2023 6:08 PM PT
SHARIN' THE LOVE
Cher and Alexander Edwards are getting involved with each other's kids ... another sign the singer and her music executive fiancé are serious about their relationship.

We got Alexander at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday and he told our photog Cher's sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman, are "my guys."

Cher and son Chaz Bono
Alexander has a son of his own with Amber Rose ... and when we asked him how Cher gets along with little Slash, he told us Cher's "amazing."

AE with his son Slash

Remember ... Cher and AE have a 40-year age gap and they've only been together a few months ... so getting involved with the children is another big step. Cher's sons are older than Alexander, after all.

Cher and son Elijah Blue
AE gave Cher a huge diamond ring over the holidays, and she told paps back in January the engagement was going along well.

1/19/23
FLASHING THE RING
There's no word on a wedding date and our photog prodded AE for info ... but it sounds like their sons are the priority, at least for now.

