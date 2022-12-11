Cher's Mom, Georgia Holt, Dead at 96 After Pneumonia Battle

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who'd been battling illness for several months.

Cher announced the sad news late Saturday, simply saying ... "Mom is gone."

Georgia's been ill for a while now -- back in September, Cher tweeted, "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia."

It did seem like she was making a turn for the better, because Cher also told fans her mother was "getting better" and was able to go home.

No word yet on Georgia's cause of death.

The phrase "she got it from her mama" could have been coined for Cher and Georgia ... who never looked anywhere close to her age.

Cher honored Georgia with the 2013 Lifetime documentary, "Dear Mom, Love Cher."

The film chronicled Georgia's childhood growing up in Arkansas, her 6 marriages and her show biz career. Long before Cher came along, her mother was a singer, model and actor. Sound familiar?

Georgia was 96.