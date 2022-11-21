Cher and Alexander Edwards Aren't Putting on a Show, They're Dating

Cher and Alexander Edwards had people's jaws on the floor after being spotted gettin' cozy together over the last few weeks ... and we're told this isn't for show -- it's the real deal.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... despite the fact Alexander is a Universal Music exec, the 2 aren't working on any projects together.

We're told they've spent A LOT of time together over the last couple of months at Cher's Malibu home ... the one that's currently on the market for $85 mil!!!

The couple first met at Rick Owens' Paris fashion show back in September ... where Cher and Tyga snapped some pics together.

As we reported, Cher and Alex -- 40-year age difference and all -- had a fun night in WeHo earlier this month ... hittin' up a couple of spots with Tyga -- before the 2 headed back to her pad for the night.