Cher Sings 'Thank You for Being a Friend' for Betty White Tribute
Cher Thank You For Being a Friend, Betty!!!
1/29/2022 6:17 AM PT
This is pretty awesome ... Cher is part of the upcoming tribute to Betty White, delivering a fantastic version of "Thank You for Being a Friend."
Cher shared a clip of the "Golden Girls" theme song, which she recorded on the same sound stage where the show was shot.
She'll be part of the tribute, which will air Monday, and the list of celebs who will appear is stunning ... President Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and that's not even a complete list!
TMZ broke the story ... Betty died just days before what would have been her 100th birthday. As we reported, she had a stroke 6 days before, which lead to her death.
BTW ... the show sounds awesome. There'll be video of Betty we've never seen, in addition to a cavalcade of tributes.