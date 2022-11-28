Cher and BF Alexander Edwards Hit The Weeknd's Concert for Date Night

Play video content BACKGRID

Cher and her new BF Alexander Edwards are keeping their new romance fresh, hitting up big events together -- like The Weeknd's huge L.A. concert -- and they're not hiding their affection.

Cher and her man hit up The Weeknd's Sunday night show at a packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. They were hand in hand much of the night ... when they weren't vibing out to the music, that is.

Tyga was also in the building and in close proximity to the lovebirds. He and Alexander are pals, and work together on music.

As we've told you, our sources recently confirmed the Universal Music exec and the singer are indeed an item -- 40-year age gap be damned.

We've learned, they've been spending a lot of quality time together over the last months at Cher's Malibu home ... yes, the one that's up for sale for a whopping $85 million!

ICYMI, the couple first met back in September at Rick Owens' Paris fashion show ... and they've seemed to be inseparable ever since.



They've been on several dates that we've seen, and probably a few we haven't -- they were out and about earlier this month, having a fun night in WeHo before heading back to Cher's pad.

Tyga was 3rd wheeling that night, too.