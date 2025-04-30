Virginia Giuffre's Family Releases Words From Journal Found After Suicide

Virginia Giuffre’s family found a raw, handwritten note she penned before taking her own life -- and now they’re sharing it with the world.

In a Facebook post, Virginia’s sister-in-law Amanda Roberts said the family wanted to release a quote from a journal Virginia had written, which was found at her Aussie farmhouse ... where she died by suicide Friday. The quote is a powerful message of solidarity with fellow survivors of sexual abuse.

The message reads, "Mothers, Fathers, Sisters + Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and we stand together to fight for the future of victims - Is protesting the answer - I don't know but we've got to start somewhere."

Amanda's post said the words were found as they "were going through journal entries that Virginia had written over the years and stumbled upon this quote and thought it was a beautiful moment to share with you all." She believes Virginia, who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse back in 2015, meant for the note to be read worldwide.

It’s not clear when Virginia actually wrote those words in the journal.

Amanda said they’re making sure Virginia’s message gets out -- showing survivors and protestors alike that they stand in solidarity, and the fight isn’t over.

However, Virginia's father, Sky Roberts, has different priorities -- he’s urging authorities to dig deeper, telling TMZ that Virginia posted videos in the past saying if she ever died by suicide, no one should believe it and cops should investigate.

As we reported, Virginia’s death came just weeks after she claimed she had only four days to live following a car accident.