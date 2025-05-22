Joe Rogan 'Not Impressed' W/ Aaron Rodgers Comparing 'Ellen' Set To Epstein Island

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Aaron Rodgers has never been one to shy away from tossing around conspiracy theories in a public forum ... and that continued during his sit-down with Joe Rogan this week -- when he hinted the set of Ellen DeGeneres' old talk show looked a bit too much like Epstein Island for his liking.

Rodgers made the remark amid his lengthy appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" ... which naturally turned to the subject of Jeffrey Epstein and a building on Little Saint James.

Once producer Jamie pulled up an image on screen, Rodgers quickly said it reminded him of the "set of a famous talk show that's now not on anymore."

Joe quickly clocked that he was talking about "Ellen" -- which went off the air in May 2022. They then pulled up an image of her set on the screen, but Rogan wasn't in agreement with the quarterback, quickly raining on his parade.

"That might be a building in L.A.," he said. "It's whatever. I'm not impressed with that, that could just be coincidental."

A-Rod wasn't ready to give up, though ... saying Joe should "Talk to Alex [Jones] about that."

It's not the first time Rodgers has spoken about the disgraced financier and his connections to people in Hollywood. In January 2024, he found himself in hot water after implying that Jimmy Kimmel would be on the Epstein associate list.

"A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out."

As you would expect, Kimmel was not a fan of his statement ... and even threatened legal action against the Super Bowl champion.

Rodgers walked back his remarks ... saying he doesn't believe the late-night talk show host is a pedophile.