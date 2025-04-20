Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry’s All-Female Space Flight on Blue Origin

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan took aim at Katy Perry and her all-women Blue Origin crew during a new episode of his podcast, calling the brief 11-minute flight "profound" -- with heavy sarcasm.

"She’s basically a guru now," Rogan joked of Katy, who flew alongside Gayle King, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, astronaut Amanda Nguyễn, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and producer Kerianne Flynn last Monday.

Rogan ridiculed KP for bringing a daisy aboard, which was a nod to her daughter Daisy. "It shows how quick the flight was -- the flower was still alive," Rogan said during his podcast.

Rogan also questioned the mission’s significance, contrasting the crew’s minimal training with that of traditional NASA astronauts. "They essentially got to the threshold of space. How great is it that they just get called astronaut?"