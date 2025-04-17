Jessica Alba Says Blue Origin Space Mission Anger Should Be Directed at Trump

Jessica Alba’s proving she’s a girls' girl through and through -- clapping back at Blue Origin bashers to say their hate should be directed at President Donald Trump, not the women who made history on this week's New Shepard rocket trip to space.

The actress kept it short and sharp on her IG Story -- just a bold "THIS" slapped above a post from political strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, who said she couldn't see how an 11-minute space flight by Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, and Kerianne Flynn was affecting anyone's lives personally.

She urged folks to stop targeting the trailblazing women on that rocket and start holding the real power to account -- namely, the U.S. President -- calling out his "abuses of power" that actually impact countless lives in America and abroad.

Jessica, a close pal of Lauren Sánchez, is one of the few celebs actually hailing the mission ... while the likes of Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, and Emily Ratajkowski have torn it apart.

Gayle King wasn’t having the backlash either -- she clapped back at trolls saying the money should’ve gone elsewhere, telling TMZ that space travel isn’t happening in the place of fixing things down here on Earth ... it’s happening alongside other projects.